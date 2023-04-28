Poteau baseball bi-district vs. Miami

Poteau baseball players celebrate a run against Miami in their bi-district on Friday.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

Following are the scores from the baseball playoffs on Friday. The Class B regional at Calumet involving Cameron has been postponed to start on Saturday with Cameron's first game at 1:30 p.m. against Mulhall-Orlando. With its loss on Friday, Red Oak will play an additional final-round game on Saturday at 2 p.m. Buffalo Valley will begin the final round in the Class B Moss regional on Saturday at 2 p.m. Heavener's Class 3A bi-district finale was postponed to Saturday at 6 p.m.

Class 4A bi-district at Poteau

