Following are the scores from the baseball playoffs on Friday. The Class B regional at Calumet involving Cameron has been postponed to start on Saturday with Cameron's first game at 1:30 p.m. against Mulhall-Orlando. With its loss on Friday, Red Oak will play an additional final-round game on Saturday at 2 p.m. Buffalo Valley will begin the final round in the Class B Moss regional on Saturday at 2 p.m. Heavener's Class 3A bi-district finale was postponed to Saturday at 6 p.m.
Class 4A bi-district at Poteau
Coby Bell threw a no-hitter with nine strikeouts in Game 1. Aiden Sockey threw a five-inning two-hitter in Game 2. Kord Fenton and Calloway Warren homered in Game 2.
Class 3A bi-district at Spiro
Blake Dedmon homered in Game 2.
Class 2A district at Pocola
Tanner Buckley threw a three-inning no-hitter with four strikeouts and a walk in Game 2.
Class 2A district at Panama
Brex Caldwell threw a four-inning perfect game with 10 strikeouts in Game 1, throwing only 39 pitches. John Imbush threw a three-inning one-hitter in Game 2 with six strikeouts.
Class 2A district at Howe
Brody Sullard threw a six-inning one-hitter in Game 2.
Class A regional at Caddo
Buffalo Valley 7, Lomega 4
Buffalo Valley 5, Big Pasture 4