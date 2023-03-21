Wister's baseball team climbed a spot in the Class 2A rankings to fifth after a pair of wins at the Union City Festival on Friday.
The Wildcats (4-1), which are ranked fifth in 2A, beat 18th-ranked Warner 10-2 and El Reno 5-0 on Friday. Wister has 736 vote points, 26 away from fourth-ranked Amber-Pocasset.
Red Oak (4-0) is ranked seventh in Class A after beating Verden 13-3 on Saturday. The Eagles beat Battiest 10-0 on Monday.
Panama remains 11th in Class 2A. Panama lost 4-3 to McAlester and 6-5 to Kingston and beat Valliant 8-6 in the Broken Bow Festival last week.
In Class B, Buffalo Valley (1-2) is ranked 12th after a 9-8 loss to Porter on Thursday. The Buffaloes beat LeFlore 9-1 shortly after the rankings were released on Monday.
Cameron (8-4) entered the Class B ranking at No. 20 after winning 7-6 against Howe and 3-2 against Webbers Falls on March 14 at home and 14-6 against Pocola on Saturday at home.