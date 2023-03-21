Wister's baseball team climbed a spot in the Class 2A rankings to fifth after a pair of wins at the Union City Festival on Friday.

The Wildcats (4-1), which are ranked fifth in 2A, beat 18th-ranked Warner 10-2 and El Reno 5-0 on Friday. Wister has 736 vote points, 26 away from fourth-ranked Amber-Pocasset.

