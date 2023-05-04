Poteau's baseball team had a trying start to its Class 4A regional at Cushing. The Pirates trailed Wagoner 7-0 in the third inning when thunderstorms forced a suspension of the game. The regional will be moved to Seminole State College, where the game will resume Friday morning. Also, the Class 2A regional at Preston involving Pocola was postponed to start Friday due to weather. Here are scores from Thursday regional action.

Class 2A regional at Wister

