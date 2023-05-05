Spiro baseball regional champions

Spiro's baseball team celebrates its regional championship on Friday at Kingston.

 Submitted Photo

Wister and Spiro's baseball teams have punched their tickets to their respective state tournaments by winning their regional tournaments on Friday.

This is the second time in the last three years Wister (21-4) has made state in spring ball. For Spiro (26-9), it's the first time since 2014.

