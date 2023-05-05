Wister and Spiro's baseball teams have punched their tickets to their respective state tournaments by winning their regional tournaments on Friday.
This is the second time in the last three years Wister (21-4) has made state in spring ball. For Spiro (26-9), it's the first time since 2014.
Poteau pulled off a rally from a 7-0 deficit in the completion of its Thursday first-rounder with Kord Fenton driving in the go-ahead run. Poteau (24-11) was narrowly defeated after giving up two runs in the sixth inning to Cushing in the second round, and then bounced back later in the afternoon to earn a chance for revenge on Saturday against the undefeated Tigers.
Here's a rundown of results from Friday's action.
