Due to substantial rainfall that has come since Tuesday, a few baseball and softball playoffs have been postponed.
Following are the postponements thus far.
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Updated: April 26, 2023 @ 5:22 pm
Due to substantial rainfall that has come since Tuesday, a few baseball and softball playoffs have been postponed.
Following are the postponements thus far.
Baseball
Poteau vs. Miami bi-district postponed to Friday with Game 1 at 1 p.m.
Panama vs. Afton bi-district postponed to Friday with Game 1 at 4 p.m.
The Class B regional at Calumet featuring Cameron will now start on Friday. (Friday: Cameron vs. Mulhall-Orlando 1:30 p.m., vs. Calumet-Sasakwa winner 4 p.m. (with a win) OR vs. Calumet-Sasakwa loser (with a loss) 6:30 p.m., Friday: vs. TBD 4 p.m. (with one win and one loss) 6:30 p.m. (by winning first two games)
Softball
Class B regional at Whitesboro: Whitesboro (25-9, ranked second) vs. Wapanucka (15-10, ranked 14th) 1 p.m., vs. Pittsburg-Coleman/Victory Life winner 3:30 p.m. (with a win) OR vs. Pittsburg-Coleman/Victory Life loser 4:45 p.m. (with a loss), vs. TBD 6 p.m. (with one win and one loss) 6 p.m.
This post will be updated with any additional postponements.
