Three LeFlore County baseball teams -- Poteau, Panama and Wister -- started their respective tournaments with wins on Thursday. Red Oak's softball team totaled 43 runs while winning its three home festival games on Thursday. Wister's softball team went 4-2 on the day, including 3-2 in tournament action. Here's the rundown of scores from the day.
Buffalo Valley 11, Stringtown 0
Buffalo Valley 10, Smithville 1
Heavener 15, Hartshorne 9
Panama 5, Dover (Ark.) 2^
Webbers Falls 6, Arkoma 1**
Wister 9, Wright City 3^^
*-Tiger/Zebra Classic in Pryor
^-Alma Wood Bat Tournament
**-Webbers Falls Tournament
Red Oak 16, Jenks 14 (eight innings)*
Heavener 16, Webbers Falls 0**
Wright City 12, Cameron 2^
