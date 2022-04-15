Baseball, softball roundup for April 14, 2022
- By Tom Firme Sports Editor
-
- Updated
- Comments
Baseball
Wolves down Tigers
Heavener (15-11) won 19-8 at Talihina on Thursday.
The Wolves scored five runs in each of the first two innings. Angel Alvarez went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple and five RBIs. Trevor Grubbs was 4-for-4 with four RBIs. Devry Ritter was 2-for-3 with four RBIs. For Talihina, Kadin Davis had a hit and two RBIs. Knight was 2-for-2 with a walk and two RBIs.
RO blanks Dewar
Red Oak (15-6) won 8-0 at Dewar (17-5) in a matchup between the No. 3 and No. 5 teams in Class A on Thursday, starting with a four-run first inning.
Denver Hamilton was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Chase Pair had a hit and two walks. Pair allowed a hit and a walk in four innings while throwing eight strikeouts as the starter.
Spiro routs Keys
Spiro won 14-6 at home against Keys in District 3A-7 play on Thursday, scoring at least two runs in the last six innings. Gannon Shackleford was 4-for-4 with a walk and two RBIs. Blake Dedmon was 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs. Jared Huff was 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
With the Bulldogs having three district games to play, here are the District 3A-7 standings.
District Overall
Victory Christian 12-0 25-4
Eufaula 10-2 16-4
Spiro 9-2 15-5
Heavener 6-7 14-11
Keys 3-7 8-9
Roland 3-8 6-8
Checotah 2-10 6-16
Henryetta 1-9 5-13
LeFlore wins two
Westin Durant threw a three-inning no-hitter and went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs as LeFlore beat Canadian 12-0 on Thursday. Traven Sumpter homered, walked and had three RBIs. Bo Dacus walked twice, homered and had two RBIs.
Later that day, LeFlore beat Buffalo Valley 5-4 on a walk-off single by Cooper Newman. Sumpter was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
For BV, Zane Collins and Hazen Sparks each had a hit, a walk and an RBI.
BV blanks Cameron
Jace Hunter threw a five-inning one-hitter with 14 strikeouts and a walk as Buffalo Valley beat Cameron 10-0. Hunter was 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI, finishing the day with five times on base. Collins was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Braden Fitzer had Cameron’s hit.
Pocola falls to Stigler
Pocola (4-15) lost 13-0 to Stigler on Thursday. A.J. Lyons-Jerrell had Pocola's only hit Trenton Thompson walked.
Softball
Red Oak wins first two at Caney tourney
Red Oak took its first two games at the Caney Tournament on Thursday.
First, Red Oak beat Kingston 20-0.
Lexi Ober hit a three-run home run in an 11-run second inning, finishing 2-for-3 with five RBIs. Gaciee Noggle doubled twice and drove in three runs. Cady Ammons tripled, walked twice and had four RBIs.
In its 6-4 win against Calera, Red Oak escaped a 4-all tie with runs in the third and fourth innings.
Kaylee Cannon went 3-for-3. Courtney Adams was 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI. Noggle doubled and had three RBIs.
BV tops LumberJax
Buffalo Valley (17-12) beat Wright City 14-6 on Thursday.
Courtney Grey went 4-for-4 with a home run, a triple and six RBIs. Cady Myers was 4-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs. Khloe Haile was 2-for-4 with an RBI, as was Abi Wilson.
McCurtain edges Battiest
McCurtain beat Battiest 7-6 at home on Thursday.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Shady Point youth serves as Rep. West's page last week
- House finishes final week of committee work
- Why I voted against Ketanji Brown Jackson
- Committees continue at Capitol
- Facebook shouldn't be a dirty laundry bin
- A busy April for Poteau Chamber of Commerce
- Wister, Panama Howe baseball to host Class 2A baseball districts
- Poteau track earns big wins while girls get fourth, boys ninth at Pointer Relays
Popular Content
Articles
- Former Mainstreet Matters director arrested on obscene material charge
- Wister wins second straight LeFlore County Baseball Tournament title
- Pocola zooms to LCT Slow-pitch championship game, more Day 2 results
- Howe's Nye signs for NEO softball; Delt signs for EOSC basketball
- LCT slow-pitch Day 1: Top two seeds win, Whitesboro-Heavener suspended by lightning
- LeFlore County trio makes OCA girls basketball All-State
- Pocola wins first LeFlore County Slow-Pitch Tournament title since 2008
- Pocola, Wister softball jump into top four in new rankings
- Numerous LeFlore County teams to host slow-pitch, Class A-B baseball districts
- Smithville man drowns on Mountain Fork River
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.