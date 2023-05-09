Wister and Spiro are heading to the state tournament this week after falling short in regionals last year. Here's a look at their state quarterfinal matchups for Thursday.
Class 2A
Wister (22-4, ranked fourth) vs. Calera (25-6, ranked fifth) 1:30 p.m. at Edmond Memorial High School
Versus ranked teams: Wister: 11-2, Calera: 7-4, vs. top 10: Wister: 7-2, Calera: 3-3.
Runs per game: Wister: 8.3, Calera: 8; runs allowed per game: Wister: 2.8, Calera: 3.5.
Last state tournament appearance: Wister: 2021 (made state final), Calera: 2022 (lost state quarterfinal to Silo 5-0)
Semifinal: winner vs. Silo-Preston winner 11 a.m. Friday at Edmond Memorial HS, championship game: Saturday 11 a.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.
Notes: Wister lost to Calera last year in its Class 2A regional at home, dropping the two final-round games after beating Calera in the second round. Wister won its third straight LeFlore County Tournament championship in April. Calera went 9-2 against teams in Classes 3A and higher while Wister went 4-1. Wister is 2-0 in games decided by two or fewer runs while Calera is 3-1.
Class 3A
Spiro (26-9, finished third in District 3A-7) vs. Oklahoma Christian School (26-9, won District 3A-1) 11 a.m. at Seminole State College
Runs per game: Spiro: 10.1, OCS: 8.1; runs allowed per game: Spiro: 4.6, OCS: 3.1.
Last state tournament appearance: Spiro: 2014 (lost 3-2 to Vian in the quarterfinal), OCS: 2022 (lost 2-0 to Kingston in its quarterfinal).
Semifinal: winner vs. Perry-Cascia Hall winner 11 a.m. Friday at Seminole State College, championship game: Saturday 2 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.
Notes: Spiro's last state tournament win was in 2013, a 5-2 state quarterfinal defeat of Salina. OCS is 22-4 against Class 3A teams and 2-4 against teams in Classes 4A-6A. Spiro is 20-3 against Class 3A teams and went 1-3 against teams in Class 4A and higher (all in 4A). Spiro is 4-3 in games decided by two or fewer runs while OCS is 2-2.
