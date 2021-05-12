Class 4A state quarterfinal: Poteau (27-11) vs. Heritage Hall (26-5) Thursday 10 a.m. at Shawnee High School
Runs per game: Poteau: 8, Heritage Hall: 8.1.
Runs allowed per game: Poteau: 5, Heritage Hall: 3.6.
Regional results: Poteau: W 13-1 vs. Perkins-Tryon, W 12-4 vs. Hilldale, W 1-0 vs. Grove; Heritage Hall: W 6-4 vs. Elk City, W 11-1 vs. Byng, W 11-1 vs. Byng.
Notes: Heritage Hall, the District 4A-1 champion, won three of its four games against the 4A-1 runner-up Kingfisher and 4A-1 No. 3 Harrah in extra innings. Heritage Hall has scored in double figures 14 times. The Chargers have 22 games allowing three or fewer runs with seven shutouts. Poteau has 15 games with double-digit scoring and 15 games holding opponents to three or fewer runs, including two shutouts. Poteau is 6-2 in games decided by one or two runs, whereas Heritage Hall is 6-1. Jagger Dill leads Poteau with a .453 batting average and 10 home runs. Heritage Hall pitcher Jackson Jobe (0.202 ERA, 82 strikeouts in 34 innings) is committed to Mississippi and projected as a first-round MLB draft pick.
Class 2A state quarterfinal: Howe (30-6) vs. Christian Heritage (27-6) Thursday 7 p.m. at Palmer Field at Dolese Park in Oklahoma City
Runs per game: Howe: 10.1, Christian Heritage: 9.8.
Runs allowed per game: Howe: 4.9, Christian Heritage: 3.1.
Regional results: Howe: W 1-0 vs. Wyandotte, W 10-8 vs. Panama, W 11-2 vs. Panama; Christian Heritage: L 2-1 vs. Caney Valley, W 18-3 vs. Frederick, W 12-5 vs. Caney Valley, W 15-2 vs. Hobart, W 12-3 vs. Hobart.
Notes: Howe has scored in double digits 21 times. The Lions have had 19 games holding opponents to three or fewer runs with five shutouts. Christian Heritage has scored in double digits 20 times and has 19 games allowing three or fewer runs, including six shutouts. Christian Heritage won District 2A-3 on a tiebreaker after splitting its two games with Amber-Pocasset.