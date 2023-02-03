Spiro, Pocola and Howe are at home for basketball districts as the Class 2A-4A playoff assignments were announced on Friday. The district round includes two pairs of LeFlore County teams matching up.
In Class 3A, Spiro (9-10 girls, 6-13 boys) will host Heavener (6-11 girls, 15-5 boys). Heavener's boys are ranked 19th in Class 3A. Spiro and Heavener will go to Antlers for the first round of regionals before continuing to Roland for the main site. The Class 3A Area III playoffs will be at Ada.
In Class 2A, Howe (13-5 girls, 4-14 boys) hosts Wister (8-11 girls, 15-5 boys). Howe's girls are ranked eighth in Class 2A, while Wister's boys are ranked 19th. Pocola will host Black Diamond Conference rival Wilburton. Pocola girls (12-4) are ranked fourth in Class 2A, while the Indians (11-5) are ranked eighth. Pocola goes to Coalgate for the first round of regionals before continuing to Hartshorne for the rest of it. The Class 2A Area IV playoffs are in Checotah. Panama (11-8 girls, 9-9 boys), which is in Area II with Howe and Wister, will bring Haworth to the Razorback Event Center.
Howe will serve as a regional subsite to start that round, where Panama will also go to start regional play. Haskell is the regional main site. The Class 2A Area II playoffs will be in Seminole.
In Class 4A, Poteau (7-8 girls, 7-9 boys) will be at Muldrow, its NOAA Conference rival. Poteau will go to Stilwell for the first round of its Class 4A Area III regional before continuing to Verdigris. The Class 4A Area III playoffs are in Henryetta.