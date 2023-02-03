DSC_0315.JPG

Spiro, Pocola and Howe are at home for basketball districts as the Class 2A-4A playoff assignments were announced on Friday. The district round includes two pairs of LeFlore County teams matching up.

In Class 3A, Spiro (9-10 girls, 6-13 boys) will host Heavener (6-11 girls, 15-5 boys). Heavener's boys are ranked 19th in Class 3A. Spiro and Heavener will go to Antlers for the first round of regionals before continuing to Roland for the main site. The Class 3A Area III playoffs will be at Ada.

