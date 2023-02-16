Poteau boys basketball vs. Talihina 2023 LCT fifth-place semifinal

Poteau boys basketball players, from left, Kord Fenton, Connor Whitworth, Dax Collins, Champ Downs and Wyatt Gamble get ready for introductions before facing Talihina.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

Poteau heads to Muldrow on Friday for its Class 4A district playoff (7:30 p.m. tipoff), hoping to correct its course and find success in the postseason.

Poteau (7-13) has lost four straight games, including the last three with Dax Collins sitting out with a left toe injury and Wyatt Gamble with a shoulder injury.

Tags

Recommended for you