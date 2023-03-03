Pocola's Garrett Scott vs. Preston

Here are the results from Friday's action in playoff basketball, followed by the Saturday slate with Howe girls and Wister and Pocola boys getting another shot to make state.
Class 2A Area II finals
Girls: Amber-Pocasset 69, Howe 66 (overtime)
Boys: Oklahoma Christian Academy 77, Wister 64
Wister was within 30-27 in the second quarter.
Class 2A Area IV 
Girls consolation semifinals: Okemah 49, Pocola 44
Pocola was within 41-40 late in the fourth quarter. Allyssa Parker led Pocola with 16 points. Kylee Smith had 12 points. Bailey Lairamore had 10 points. Kail Chitwood had six points.
Boys final: Preston 46, Pocola 39 
Pocola stood within 25-24 midway through the third quarter, but was unable to get a lead in the second half.
Dakota Terrell led Pocola with 12 points while Garrett Scott had 11.
Class B girls state semifinal 
Hammon 57, Buffalo Valley 36
Saturday schedule 
Class 2A Area II consolation semifinals in Seminole
Girls: Howe vs. Oktaha 6 p.m.
Boys: Wister vs. Oktaha 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A Area IV consolation final in Wilburton 
Pocola boys vs. Rejoice Christian 7:30 p.m.

