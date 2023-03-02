Pocola's girls basketball team moved one step closer to the state tournament while one of two Buffalo Valley teams won in the Class B state tournament on Thursday.
Pocola (20-6, ranked fourth in Class 2A) downed Pawnee (15-13) in its Class 2A Area IV consolation first-rounder in Wilburton.
Pocola led 36-18 at halftime with Allyssa Parker scoring 21 of her game-high 23 points in the first half. Kail Chitwood scored 16 points, and Bailey Lairamore had 15.
Buffalo Valley saw its first girls basketball state tournament win come about in its fifth girls hoops state tourney trip as the girls in orange and white knocked off fourth-ranked Varnum 63-29.
BV (26-5, ranked seventh) led 23-8 at the end of the first quarter, saw a brief scare as Varnum started the second on a 6-0 run, but BV ended the first half ahead 34-14.
Mykayla Hayes led BV with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Raelea Johnson added 17 points. BV totaled 25 steals with Johnson picking up five, Hayes and Emma Roberts each getting four and Addi Wright grabbing three.
BV's boys lost their state quarterfinal 54-50 to Kinta.
BV led 19-18 at the end of the first half, but Kinta led 34-28 at the end of the third quarter and 39-28 by the 5:50 mark of the fourth. BV came as close as 52-50 in the last minute.
Jace Hunter led the Buffaloes (26-4, ranked fifth) with 25 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Terry Vealy led Kinta with 19 points.
Friday basketball schedule
Buffalo Valley girls vs. Hammon 7:30 p.m. at Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City
Howe girls vs. Amber-Pocasset 6 p.m.
Wister boys vs. Oklahoma Christian Academy 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A Area IV playoffs
Girls area consolation semifinal: Pocola vs. Okemah 1:30 p.m.
Boys final: Pocola vs. Preston 7:30 p.m.