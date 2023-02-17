Pocola's Dakota Terrell dunks in district

Pocola's Dakota Terrell dunks in a Class 2A district playoff against Wilburton.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor
Pocola and Panama won both the boys and girls Class 2A district titles at their home gyms on Friday by double digits. Several area Class A-B teams advanced to regional consolation finals with wins on Friday, including a win by LeFlore upending 13th-ranked Stuart in its regional consolation semifinal. Here are the scores from Friday's action.
Girls

Tags

Recommended for you