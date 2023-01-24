Due to a mix of pouring rain turning into ice and snow on Tuesday, a handful of basketball games have been postponed. Here are the postponements:
Pocola vs. Heavener postponed to Thursday
Pocola vs. Heavener postponed to Thursday
Poteau vs. Muldrow canceled
LeFlore vs. Whitesboro postponed to Friday with homecoming at 5:30 p.m., boys at 6:30 p.m. and girls at 8 p.m.
Wister vs. Wilburton postponed to Thursday
Spiro at Sallisaw moved up to 4:30 boys and 6 p.m. girls
Talihina at Hartshorne canceled
Bokoshe at Haileyville postponed to Feb. 3
Red Oak vs. Calvin postponed to Saturday 2 p.m. girls, 3:30 p.m. boys
Cameron at Braggs 6 p.m. girls, 7:30 p.m. boys
Buffalo Valley at Quinton 1 p.m. girls, 2:30 p.m. boys
