Pocola girls basketball team before second half of CNIT final

Pocola girls basketball players gather before the second half of the Choctaw Nation Invitational Tournament final against Howe.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

Pocola's girls basketball team was rewarded with the No. 1 ranking in Class 2A after a thrilling win against Howe for the Choctaw Nation Invitational Tournament on Saturday.

Pocola (5-0) was No. 2 last week despite having the most first-place votes. Now, Pocola, the defending Class 2A champion, has the most first-place votes (30) and vote points (960), 26 more vote points than Dale. Howe's girls (7-3) remain No. 4 in Class 4A. Howe earned a quality win during the CNIT by beating Roland 53-43 in the semifinals.

