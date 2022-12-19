Pocola's girls basketball team was rewarded with the No. 1 ranking in Class 2A after a thrilling win against Howe for the Choctaw Nation Invitational Tournament on Saturday.
Pocola (5-0) was No. 2 last week despite having the most first-place votes. Now, Pocola, the defending Class 2A champion, has the most first-place votes (30) and vote points (960), 26 more vote points than Dale. Howe's girls (7-3) remain No. 4 in Class 4A. Howe earned a quality win during the CNIT by beating Roland 53-43 in the semifinals.
Also retaining its No. 4 ranking is Whitesboro (11-1) in the Class B girls ranking. Last week, Whitesboro beat Wister 61-37 and 17th-ranked McCurtain (7-3) by a 65-38 margin.
In the Class A girls ranking, Red Oak (10-2) remains No. 11 after taking a runner-up finish in the Wilburton Basketball Tournament this past weekend.
Buffalo Valley's girls (10-2), which beat Red Oak 29-24 in the Wilburton Basketball Tournament final, stays No. 7 in Class B. BV also earned a signature win in the WBT semifinals by beating Hartshorne, which fell from 13th to 20th in Class 2A this week.
On the boys side, Pocola (3-2) retains its No. 7 spot in Class 2A after winning the consolation final 63-56 against Atoka in the CNIT consolation final.
Buffalo Valley's boys (10-2) are 10th in Class B after winning the Wilburton Basketball Tournament, beating Spiro 51-49 in the final after edging Red Oak 49-47 in the semifinal.