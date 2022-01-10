A handful of area teams were among the climbers in the Jan. 10 basketball rankings, with Pocola and Panama's boys teams the most significant on the upward trajectory.
Pocola's boys, which had double-digit wins against Panama and Spiro last week, rose from 10th to sixth in Class 2A while Panama's boys, which earned a resoundin 64-54 win against Howe, went from 16th to 13th.
Heavener's girls (9-2) jumped a couple of spots to No. 14 in Class 3A after beating Poteau and Wilburton last week. LeFlore's girls (10-4) went up a spot to 15th in Class B after winning the Tushka Ameristate Tournament this past weekend.
Howe's girls (10-3) remains No. 1 in Class 2A.
Other ranked area boys teams include Howe at No. 9 in Class 2A and Buffalo Valley at No. 14 in Class B. Other ranked area girls teams include Red Oak (13-2, winner of this past weekend's Moss Tournament) at No. 14 in Class A, along with Whitesboro (11-3, runner-up at the Arkansas River Shootout in Webbers Falls) at No. 7 and McCurtain (10-1, winner of the Medford Tournament) at No. 9 in Class B.