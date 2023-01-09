Wister and Heavener's boys basketball teams were rewarded for starting the season strong with their first appearances in the rankings in recent vintage.
Heavener's boys (8-1), which is off to its best start in at least 18 years, is ranked 19th in Class 3A. Wister's boys (11-4), which took a runner-up finish in the Arkansas River Shootout on Saturday, are ranked 19th in Class 2A.
Also ranked among Class 2A teams in the area is Pocola (4-5) at No. 9.
Buffalo Valley (13-2), which has won 11 straight games and earned the championship plaque in the Farmers State Bank Classic in Quinton on Saturday, moved up a spot to ninth in Class B.
On the girls side, Pocola (6-3), which was No. 1 in Class 2A when the last ranking was issued, is now sitting at No. 2. Pocola has 14 first-place votes and 1,036 vote points while top-ranked Dale has 44 first-place votes and 1,139 vote points.
In Class A, Red Oak (14-2) moved up a spot to No. 10 after winning the Farmers State Bank Classic championship in Quinton on Saturday.
Keota (8-0) checked in at No. 19 in Class A.
Whitesboro (14-1), which has a seven-game winning streak after cruising to the championship at the Arkansas River Shootout in Webbers Falls this past weekend, is ranked fourth in Class B.
Buffalo Valley (12-3), which finished as the runner-up at the Farmers State Bank Classic, is seventh in Class B.