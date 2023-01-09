Heavener boys basketball.JPG

Heavener head coach John McAlester talks to his players during a game against Hartshorne on Friday.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

Wister and Heavener's boys basketball teams were rewarded for starting the season strong with their first appearances in the rankings in recent vintage.

Heavener's boys (8-1), which is off to its best start in at least 18 years, is ranked 19th in Class 3A. Wister's boys (11-4), which took a runner-up finish in the Arkansas River Shootout on Saturday, are ranked 19th in Class 2A.

