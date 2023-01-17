Heavener's boys basketball team jumped two spots after their first appearance in the Class 3A rankings in recent years.
The Wolves (11-1) went from No. 19 in Class 3A to No. 17. The boys in purple and gold beat Talihina 58-41 last Tuesday and Poteau 40-24 on Jan. 9. On Friday, Heavener won 38-36 against Stigler for its third straight win. Heavener led 15-8 at the end of the first quarter and 19-12 at halftime before trailing 31-29 at the end of the third quarter.
Isaac Cook scored four of his seven points in the fourth quarter. Nick Lopez scored nine points while Dalton Semore had eight, Jackson Clubb had seven and Landon Thurman had four.
Pocola's boys (6-5, winners of three straight games) are ninth in Class 2A after beating Stigler 62-43 and Hartshorne 60-41 last week. Buffalo Valley (15-2) is the other ranked area team, rose two spots to seventh in Class B after beating Moyers 74-52 last Tuesday and Haworth (currently ranked 19th in 2A) 80-37 on Friday to extend its winning streak to 13 games. Jace Hunter and Brendan Champlain posted 23 and 21 points, respectively, in sinking Haworth.
On the girls side, Pocola (8-3, winners of three straight games) dropped a spot to No. 3 in Class 2A despite beating Hartshorne 69-64 on the road on Friday after defeating Stigler 67-39 at home last Tuesday. Pocola has three first-place votes and has 810 vote points while No. 2 Amber-Pocasset (16-1) has 865 vote points and top-ranked Dale (15-1) has 950 vote points.
Red Oak (15-2) bumped up a spot to ninth in Class A after beating Whitesboro (14-2, ranked fifth in Class B after being fourth last week) 41-35 on Friday.
Buffalo Valley (14-3), which beat Moyers 60-31 last Tuesday and Haworth 74-22 on Friday, is ranked eighth in Class B.