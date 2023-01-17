DSC_0859.JPG

Heavener's boys basketball team jumped two spots after their first appearance in the Class 3A rankings in recent years.

The Wolves (11-1) went from No. 19 in Class 3A to No. 17. The boys in purple and gold beat Talihina 58-41 last Tuesday and Poteau 40-24 on Jan. 9. On Friday, Heavener won 38-36 against Stigler for its third straight win. Heavener led 15-8 at the end of the first quarter and 19-12 at halftime before trailing 31-29 at the end of the third quarter.

Tags

Recommended for you