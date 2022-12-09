Poteau's boys basketball team earned its first win of the season on Friday. Kord Fenton hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with a minute and a half left.
Also, in the Nadine Carpenter Classic on its home floor with a 3-pointer by Bo Dacus with 28 seconds left, LeFlore's boys pulled off a close win to make the tourney final.
Here's a rundown of the day's scores.
Spiro girls 48, Poteau 45
Pocola girls 62, Broken Bow 47
Broken Bow boys 65, Pocola 56
Nadine Carpenter Classic winners semifinals in LeFlore
Battle on the Border in Arkoma
Heavener 84, Union Christian Academy (Ark.) 16
Heavener 55, Booneville (Ark.) 16
Indianola Warrior Classic
Red Oak score not yet available
Boys consolation semifinals
Girls consolation semifinals
Sequoyah Tahlequah Invitational
Girls: Howe 72, Sequoyah Tahlequah 45
Boys: Cherokee 78, Howe 52
Hartshorne Pick and Shovel Classic
Hartshorne 64, Whitesboro 61
Boys consolation semifinals
Whitesboro-Summit Christian score not yet available
Girls: McCurtain vs. Smithville Noon
Boys: Keota vs. Smithville 1:30 p.m.
Girls: Quinton vs. Wister 3 p.m.
Boys: Quinton vs. McCurtain 4:30 p.m.
Girls: LeFlore vs. Keota 6 p.m.
Boys: LeFlore vs. Wister 7:30 p.m.
Hartshorne Pick and Shovel Classic
Whitesboro vs. Summit Christian 3 p.m.
Sequoyah Tahlequah Invitational
Girls consolation final: Howe vs. TBA 1 p.m.
Panama Armstrong Bank Tournament finals
Girls: Panama vs. Porum 7 p.m.
Boys: Panama vs. Kinta 8:30 p.m.
Indianola Warrior Classic finals
Girls: Red Oak-Weleetka winner vs. Stuart 6 p.m.
Boys: Red Oak vs. Oktaha 7:30 p.m.