Several basketball games for this week have been postponed or canceled due to COVID-19. Below are game changes. Will update with any more.

Jan. 10

Arkoma at Wister postponed to Jan. 31

Jan. 11

Howe vs. Idabel postponed to Jan. 25

Heavener vs. Hartshorne postponed to Jan. 31

Spiro at Roland postponed date TBD

Panama at Quinton postponed date TBD

Talihina vs. Stigler postponed date TBD

Whitesboro vs. Smithville canceled

Keota vs. Porum canceled

Red Oak vs. Clayton boys only

Buffalo Valley vs. McCurtain (playing each other instead of BV vs. Moyers and McCurtain at Gans)

Jan. 14

LeFlore at Quinton postponed date TBD\

Heavener at Stigler postponed date TBD

