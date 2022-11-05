The Oklahoma Sooners were looking to not only win their third straight win since the Red River Shootout debacle against Texas, but they also were looking to become bowl eligible when they entertained the Baylor Bears on Saturday afternoon at Owen Field.
Neither happened as the Bears outlasted the Sooners 38-35.to make themselves bowl eligible.
On the first play of the second period and the game tied at 14-all, OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw his second INT, also a tipped pass, that landed in the hands of BU safety Devin Lemear, who picked off the pass at the Baylor 35 and returned it to the OU 34 with 14:50 left before halftime.
The OU defense held, forcing Baylor into a 49-yard field goal attempt by John Mayers, who connected to regain the lead for the Bears at 17-14 with 12:59 remaining in the first half.
The Sooners (5-4 overall, 2-4 in Big 12 Conference play) were marching but went for it on fourth-and-2 at the Baylor 36, but the Bears stopped them a yard short of the line to gain. BU took over at its own 35-yard line with 11:02 left in the first half.
The Bears (6-3, 4-2) took advantage of the takeaway on downs as they went 65 yards in four plays with Craig Williams scoring his second TD of the game on a 1-yard run. Mayers hit the extra point to increase Baylor’s advantage to 24-14 with 9:06 remaining before halftime.
The Sooners responded positively with a nine-play, 75-yard drive capped by Eric Gray’s 5-yard touchdown run. Zach Schmit’s PAT cut OU’s deficit to 24-20 with 6:46 left before halftime.
The OU defense finally got a takeaway as OU defensive back Billy Bowman picked off Baylor QB Blake Shapen at the OU 20 with 3:10 remaining in the first half.
However, once again the tipped pass doomed Gabriel as for the third time in the first half the Baylor defense picked off his pass that was tipped, this time BU safety Christian Morgan picked off the deflected pass at the Baylor 32 with 1:49 remaining before halftime.
Thanks to a short punt, OU had one last shot before halftime to either tie or take the lead. However, a crucial personal foul penalty on the Sooners for illegal hands to the face forced OU to settle for a 55-yard field-goal attempt by Schmit, which sailed wide left as time expired to send the teams to the locker room with Baylor ahead 24-21.
The Bears took the second half kickoff at their own 25 off a touchback. Aided by two OU penalties – one a personal foul penalty and the other a pass interference penalty in the end zone – Baylor capped the nine-play, 75-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run by BU running back Richard Reese. Mayers hit the extra point to increase Baylor’s lead to 31-21 with 10:56 left in the third quarter.
The Sooners cut their deficit to three points for the second time as OU went 77 yards in seven plays as Gabriel hit wide receiver Drake Stoops on a 9-yard TD swing pass with 4:52 remaining in the period. Schmit hit the PAT to cut Baylor’s lead to 31-28, which was the score entering the fourth quarter.
The Bears answered with an 80-yard, 11-play drive that was capped with a 10-yard touchdown run by Qualan Jones. Mayers hit the extra point to up Baylor’s lead to 38-28 with 9:15 left to play in the game.
The Sooners responded with a 13-play, 75-yard drive capped by Gray’s 1-yard TD run. Schmit’s PAT cut OU’s deficit to 38-35 with 4:05 remaining to play.
Schmit decided to kick deep instead of trying an onside kick. OU never saw the ball again.
“I’m proud of our guys and the fight they showed,” OU coach Brent Venables said. “We just weren’t good enough. Their turnovers (three takeaways by Baylor) turned to 10 points, and our one turnover (one takeaway by OU) we weren’t able to score on. They converted 3-of-3 on fourth downs at the most critical moments of the game. Our one (fourth-down) opportunity, we were not able to convert. We couldn’t get out of own way at the right time. Right now, we can’t go three straight drives and play clean football right now.”
The Sooners took the opening kickoff and went 75 yards in 10 plays as Gabriel took it in from 10 yards out. Schmit kicked the extra point for a 7-0 lead with 11:13 left in the first quarter.
The Bears responded with an 11-play, 63-yard drive that was capped by an 11-yard touchdown run by Williams. Mayers hit the PAT to knot the game at 7 with 5:54 remaining in the period.
The Bears got the game’s first takeaway as Gabriel had his pass tipped and land in the hands of Baylor linebacker Dillon Doyle at the OU 36. Doyle returned the pick 10 yards to the OU 26 with 5:01 remaining in the quarter.
Three plays later, BU wide receiver Jordan Nabors went around the right side untouched for a 6-yard TD run. Mayers added the extra point to give Baylor its first lead of the afternoon at 14-7 with 3:50 left in the period.
It didn’t take OU long to respond. OU got the ball off a touchback at its own 25 and needed only three plays to cover the 75 yards as 63 yards of those yards were covered by Gabriel’s 63-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Marvin Mims with 3:01 left in the quarter. Schmit’s PAT re-tied the game at 14 at the end of the opening period.
Before the second quarter started, a celebration took place for former OU “Superman” Roy Williams, who was announced as the newest College Football Hall of Fame inductee.