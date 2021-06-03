2020-21

Fast-pitch softball

Pocola 7-1

Howe 7-2

Poteau 5-2

Football

Spiro 1-0

Panama 2-1

Heavener 1-2

Fall baseball

Wister 5-0

Whitesboro 6-1

Howe 5-3

Boys basketball

Howe 7-0

Spiro 6-2

Whitesboro 5-2

Girls basketball

Howe 8-0

Pocola 9-1

Whitesboro 6-2

Slow-pitch softball

Pocola 12-3

Heavener 12-5

Whitesboro 11-6

Baseball

Wister 12-1

Howe 16-3

Whitesboro 9-2

2019-20

Fast pitch softball

Pocola 6-0

Howe 8-2

Poteau 7-3

Football

Spiro 3-0

Pocola 1-1

Boys basketball

Howe 9-1

Spiro 8-1

Talihina 8-1

Girls basketball

Howe 12-0

Heavener 8-2

Whitesboro 5-2

Slow-pitch softball

Heavener: 3-0

Pocola 1-0

Fall baseball

Wister 7-0

Whitesboro 5-1

2018-19

Fast-pitch softball

Pocola 10-0

Howe 13-4

Whitesboro 6-3

Football

Panama 3-0

Spiro 2-1

Fall baseball

Whitesboro 12-0

LeFlore 6-5

Cameron 6-5

Boys basketball

Spiro 8-0

Talihina 7-1

Whitesboro 7-1

Girls basketball

Howe 10-0

Poteau 6-1

Pocola 10-2

Baseball

Poteau 6-1

Whitesboro 10-3

Slow-pitch softball

Howe 14-0

Heavener 13-6

Poteau 6-3

2017-18

Football

Panama 1-1

Fast-pitch softball

Pocola 11-1

Howe 15-4

Wister 10-4

Fall baseball

Wister 10-0

Howe 6-5

Slow-pitch softball

Howe 13-3

Heavener 8-3

Pocola 10-5

Wister 8-4

Boys basketball

Talihina 8-1

Howe 8-2

Spiro 7-2

Girls basketball

Howe 8-0

Cameron 6-1

Pocola 8-2

Baseball

Wister 10-2

Whitesboroo 6-1

Panama 8-2

2016-17

Football

Talihina 1-0

Panama 1-1

Fast-pitch softball

Wister 10-2

Poteau 9-3

Heavener 11-5

Fall baseball

Wister 8-0

Howe 7-4

LeFlore 3-3

Boys basketball

Wister 12-3

Girls basketball

Howe 14-0

Heavener 8-3

LeFlore 6-3

Baseball

Wister 12-2

Poteau 4-1

Panama 11-3

Slow-pitch softball

Howe 14-5

Wister 10-3

Pocola 8-4

Howe girls basketball has won all 67 of its games against LeFlore County opponents since 2015-16. Here's a look at the best teams in each sport against their county foes since 2016-17.

