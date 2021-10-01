Four LeFlore County teams won in Week 5, including three by large margins and one in overtime. Below are the scores.
Poteau 51, Tulsa McLain 6
Talihina 60, Hulbert 28
Panama 42, Heavener 12
Arkoma 42, Weleetka 34 (OT)
Cascia Hall 49, Spiro 14
Keys 26, Pocola 19
Destiny Christian 14, Keota 8
Records
Poteau 4-1 (2-0 District 4A-4)
Arkoma 5-0
Spiro 4-1 (1-1 District 2A-5)
Pocola 3-2 (1-1 District 2A-5)
Panama 2-3 (1-1 District 2A-5)
Heavener 0-5 (0-2 District 2A-5)
Talihina 2-2 (1-1 District A-8)
Keota 3-2