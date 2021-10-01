Talihina football reception
By Tom Firme Sports Editor

Four LeFlore County teams won in Week 5, including three by large margins and one in overtime. Below are the scores.

Poteau 51, Tulsa McLain 6

Talihina 60, Hulbert 28

Panama 42, Heavener 12

Arkoma 42, Weleetka 34 (OT)

Cascia Hall 49, Spiro 14

Keys 26, Pocola 19

Destiny Christian 14, Keota 8

Records

Poteau 4-1 (2-0 District 4A-4)

Arkoma 5-0

Spiro 4-1 (1-1 District 2A-5)

Pocola 3-2 (1-1 District 2A-5)

Panama 2-3 (1-1 District 2A-5)

Heavener 0-5 (0-2 District 2A-5)

Talihina 2-2 (1-1 District A-8)

Keota 3-2

