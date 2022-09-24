Poteau's softball team did not back down while playing two elite teams that have 51 wins combined on the last day of the Northeastern State University Festival on Saturday.
Poteau (19-13) lost its morning contest 1-0 against Tuttle (26-6), the No. 2 team in District 4A-1 and a team that is 16-3 against Class 4A teams. Emma Hackler was Poteau's only baserunner, getting a hit and stealing second base in the first inning. Hackler also pitched six innings, allowing five hits and two walks and throwing two strikeouts.