Both Buffalo Valley basketball teams made the first OSSAA basketball ranking of the season.
BV's boys (3-2), which reached the Class B state semifinals last season, are ranked 11th. BV's girls (4-1), which reached the first round of the area playoffs last year, are ranked sixth in Class B. BV is at home on Tuesday against Stuart.
Whitesboro's girls (6-0), which made the Class B state semifinals last season, received a first-place vote while landing fifth. Whitesboro is off this week before playing in the Hartshorne Pick and Shovel Classic next week.
Red Oak (3-0), which reached the first round of the area playoffs last season, is 12th in Class A. McCurtain (3-0), which starts anew after losing to Whitesboro in the Class B area consolation final last season, is ranked 13th. McCurtain plays Keota at home on Tuesday while Red Oak visits LeFlore on Thursday.