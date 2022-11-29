Whitesboro girls basketball

Whitesboro's girls basketball team receives a No. 5 ranking in the initial one this week

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

Both Buffalo Valley basketball teams made the first OSSAA basketball ranking of the season.

BV's boys (3-2), which reached the Class B state semifinals last season, are ranked 11th. BV's girls (4-1), which reached the first round of the area playoffs last year, are ranked sixth in Class B. BV is at home on Tuesday against Stuart.

