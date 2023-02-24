Buffalo Valley Buffaloes win area final, advance to state; Whitesboro girls have another shot after losing nailbiter; more hoops playoff results
After winning its third straight regional championship last week, Buffalo Valley's boys basketball team won its first area championship under head coach T.J. Grey, advancing to its second straight state tournament. BV forced a Roff turnover with six seconds left while leading by two points and added two free throws for insurance in beating the No. 2 team in its class.
The Buffaloes, which are ranked fifth in Class B, made the state semifinals last year.
