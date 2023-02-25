Howe's girls basketball team and Pocola's boys pulled off one-point wins for regional titles on Saturday. For Howe (22-5), Karsyn Nye hit the go-ahead free throw with 22 seconds left and Slatey Free had a last-second deflection to preserve the win.
Pocola's Dakota Terrell made a tip-in with 4.3 seconds left to lift the Indians (20-6) to their second straight regional title.

