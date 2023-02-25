Buffalo Valley girls make state; Howe girls, Pocola and Wister boys win regional titles; more playoff results
- By Tom Firme Sports Editor
-
- Updated
- Comments
Howe's girls basketball team and Pocola's boys pulled off one-point wins for regional titles on Saturday. For Howe (22-5), Karsyn Nye hit the go-ahead free throw with 22 seconds left and Slatey Free had a last-second deflection to preserve the win.
Pocola's Dakota Terrell made a tip-in with 4.3 seconds left to lift the Indians (20-6) to their second straight regional title.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Buffalo Valley girls make state; Howe girls, Pocola and Wister boys win regional titles; more playoff results
- Poteau P.D. starting another amnesty program beginning Monday, ending March 24
- Wrestling state Day 1: Poteau's Restine heads to heavyweight championship match
- Buffalo Valley Buffaloes win area final, advance to state; Whitesboro girls have another shot after losing nailbiter; more hoops playoff results
- Getting right with God through prayer
- Toddler armed and ready
- OSDH update shows 42 active COVID cases, 111 deaths in LeFlore County
- Basketball playoffs: Wister Wildcats win overtime thriller vs. Panama, Poteau teams advance, more results
Popular Content
Articles
- Basketball playoffs: Wister Wildcats win overtime thriller vs. Panama, Poteau teams advance, more results
- One person dead after shooting in Pocola
- Wister man loses life in accident near Wilburton
- Florida motorcyclist loses life in accident Monday afternoon
- Poteau woman dies after skydiving incident in Sallisaw
- Wilburton man charged with second-degree murder in last week's fatal accident claiming Wister man
- Antlers Welcomes New Restaurant
- Basketball playoff schedule with Howe hosting regional Round 1, LeFlore and others going to area playoffs
- Longtime Poteau lawyer, community leader passes
- Talihina female, infant injured in Friday night single-automobile accident
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.