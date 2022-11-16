Buffalo Valley's basketball teams split their games at Kinta on Tuesday.
BV's girls won 53-28.
BV (3-1) led 12-8 at the end of the first quarter, 30-10 at halftime and 43-17 through three quarters.
Mykayla Hayes scored six of her team-high 12 points in the first quarter, while Courtney Grey posted 11 points, Kelsey Cauthron had 10 points, Emma Roberts and Raelea Johnson both had eight points and Addi Wright had four points.
BV's boys lost 59-49 with guard Jace Hunter still out.
The Buffaloes (2-2) trailed 21-8 at the end of the first quarter, 34-20 at halftime and 48-32 through three quarters.
Steven Morris led BV with 20 points while Brendan Champlain had 14 and Zane Collins had 13.
BV returns home to play Eagletown on Friday.
