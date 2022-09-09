Buffalo Valley advances to the winners bracket final of the Cameron Baseball Tournament, where it will face Smithville on Saturday. Howe plays Cameron, and LeFlore faces Stonewall to see who plays the BV-Smithville loser for a shot at the final.

In softball, Red Oak (17-5) won two games at the Silo Tournament and is 4-1 in pool play. Heavener (8-8, 4-5 District 3A-8) earned a district win to get closer to the top four. Here are today's results.

