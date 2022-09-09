Butcher went 2-for-2 with a home run and four RBIs. Cannon also had two hits.
Colcord 14, Panama 4^
Panama led 4-3 in the top of the third inning, but could not keep up as Colcord posted multiple runs in three of its last four times at bat. Haylee Holley went 3-for-4.
Buffalo Valley 7, Sallisaw Central 3^
Addi Wright threw 11 strikeouts in five innings and went 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI. Buffalo Valley (25-3) led 7-1 by the fourth inning.
Spiro 3, Muldrow 2^
Lindsey Wortham scored the go-ahead run on a double by Layla Sons. Wortham had three hits.
Heavener 7, Atoka 1
Heavener earned a District 3A-8 win on the road by scoring two runs in each of the last three innings. Grace Morrison, Addley McAlester and Kinley Brand each had three hits.
Oktaha 9, Wister 1
Kinley Branscurm had a hit and an RBI. Wister totaled six hits.
Pittsburg 11, LeFlore 5
Harley Robinson had two hits and three RBIs. Alyssa Waits had a double and two walks.
Cameron 7, Pittsburg 5
London Dyer had four hits. Lainey threw nine strikeouts. Cameron led 6-0 in the fifth inning and survived a Pittsburg rally.
*-Silo Tournament
^-Sallisaw Central Shootout
Baseball
Rattan 12, Wister 3
Jayden Byars went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, but the Wildcats (18-2) totaled seven hits to the Rams' 11 in the home loss. Wister and Rattan were tied at 3 through four innings, but the Rams ran away with a six-run top of the seventh.
Kinta 9, Bokoshe 5*
LeFlore 10, Kinta 3*
Luke Herrell and Torben Vocque both had two hits and three RBIs as the Savages won their second straight game. LeFlore led by as much as 10-1 in the top of the fourth.
Buffalo Valley 11, Stonewall 1*
Zane Collins doubled, homered and had six RBIs. Brendan Champlain had two hits, a walk and two RBIs. Jace Hunter had a hit, two walks and two RBIs.
Howe 10, Fort Towson 4*
Braden Blake had three hits and three RBIs. Garrett Smith had a hit and two walks.
Howe 11, Battiest 1*
Kobe Wooten had four hits and four RBIs. Brody Sullard had a hit, a walk and three RBIs. Ethan Dalton walked three times and had an RBI.
Smithville 6, Cameron 5*
Smithville beat Cameron in extra innings, advancing to the winners bracket final.
*-Cameron Baseball Tournament