After Buffalo Valley (12-2) beat Whitesboro 2-1 in the Tupelo Fast-Pitch Tournament final on Saturday, BV is No. 1 and Whitesboro (9-1) is No. 2 in the first ranking of the season, which came out on Monday.
Both teams received only eight first-place votes, and BV had 959 vote points, 25 more than Whitesboro. BV took its first loss of the season earlier in the tournament 6-4 to Whitesboro. The Buffs' second loss came at Keota, 5-1, two hours after the rankings were released.
Red Oak (7-1) is ranked fifth in Class A after taking its first loss of the season on Saturday against Fairland and winning three of four games in its home festival.
In the fall baseball, ranking, Wister (9-1) is ranked second in Class A. The Wildcats won all three of their games in the Eastern Oklahoma State College Festival, which ran from Thursday to Saturday and saw them beating Oktaha, Stuart and Cameron. Wister's only loss came on Aug. 9 at top-ranked Silo.
Red Oak (6-2) is ranked 10th after winning three of four in the EOSC Festival, beating Cameron, Crowder and Stuart and losing to Rattan.
Buffalo Valley (6-3) is ranked ninth in Class B.
Note: Only Class A and B teams are ranked in the regular season since Classes 2A-4A play in districts.