After Buffalo Valley (12-2) beat Whitesboro 2-1 in the Tupelo Fast-Pitch Tournament final on Saturday, BV is No. 1 and Whitesboro (9-1) is No. 2 in the first ranking of the season, which came out on Monday.

Both teams received only eight first-place votes, and BV had 959 vote points, 25 more than Whitesboro. BV took its first loss of the season earlier in the tournament 6-4 to Whitesboro. The Buffs' second loss came at Keota, 5-1, two hours after the rankings were released.

