Buffalo Valley's Khloe Haile signed with Eastern Oklahoma State College for softball on Monday.
Haile, who will be a pitcher and utility player for EOSC, expressed excitement for being able to fulfill her dream of college softball while doing it at a college close to home.
"They've got a really good family atmosphere. I'm happy to be able to be part of that," she said, adding that she knows some of EOSC's signees and players on the current squad. "Karlie McCormick's there right now. I used to play with her when I was little. I know Kinley Barron [of Whitesboro], Braelyn Blasengame, a bunch of them."
The current EOSC roster includes two former LeFlore County players, Whitesboro's Hannah Abeyta and Poteau's Tori Morgan.
Haile, who made All-Region this fall, went 13-4 this season with 170 strikeouts and a 1.24 ERA in 113 innings. She had a 5.48 strikeout-to-walk ratio and 1.18 walks and hits per innings pitched. At the plate, she hit .495 with a .582 on-base percentage, .963 slugging percentage, 65 runs scored, eight home runs (second in Class B) and 55 RBIs.
She threw 223 strikeouts last year for Pittsburg.
"I'm really happy that I've been able to keep working hard and keep having success," she said.
She helped Buffalo Valley make the Class B state tournament this fall. BV coach Matt Henry, who previously coached her for two years at Pittsburg, praised her as a grinder and a "big-time competitor."
"Really, since she was growing up, she's been throwing in big grind-out 1-0, 2-0 games," Henry said, adding that she's been pitching since she was 8 years old.
Wister assistant coach Stacy Gibson has been her pitching coach for a few years.
EOSC, an NJCAA Division I program, went 22-31 last season and won one of three games in the Region 2 tournament.
Haile's fastball sits between 58 and 60 miles per hour. She said she hopes "to be as successful as I can be and grow as a person and an athlete."