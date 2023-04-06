2023 Boys Basketball All-Stars

Clockwise from top left, Oklahoma Coaches Association All-Stars Zane Collins of Buffalo Valley, Jace Hunter of Buffalo Valley, C.J. Halford of Wister, Kobe Wooten of Howe and Denver Hamilton of Red Oak.

Photos of Halford, Hamilton and Wooten by PDN's Tom Firme, photos of Hunter, Collins courtesy of John Block, Stigler News-Sentinel

Buffalo Valley point guard Jace Hunter was named to the Small East team for the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State event as the teams were announced for boys basketball last Thursday.

Hunter led the Buffaloes to a state quarterfinal appearance, where they lost 54-50 to Kinta, finishing the season 26-4. He led BV to a state semifinal run last year.

