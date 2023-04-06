Buffalo Valley point guard Jace Hunter was named to the Small East team for the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State event as the teams were announced for boys basketball last Thursday.
Hunter led the Buffaloes to a state quarterfinal appearance, where they lost 54-50 to Kinta, finishing the season 26-4. He led BV to a state semifinal run last year.
The small-school All-State game will be July 27 at 7 p.m.at the Chieftain Center at Sapulpa High School, 1201 East Lincoln.
Hunter was joined by teammate Zane Collins (11.7 points per game), a post player, on the Class B All-Star list. Red Oak's Denver Hamilton (13.7 points per game) made the Class A All-Star list. On the Class 2A All-Star list are Wister's C.J. Halford (15 points per game) and Howe's Kobe Wooten (10.4 points per game).