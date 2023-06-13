Cameron School will host an archery camp July 18-19 with sessions from 8-10 a.m., 10:30-12:30 a.m., 2-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. There’s a limit of 10 students per session. Archers must attend both days. Active archers must bring their own bows. Equipment will be provided for beginners. Reserve by July 12 by texting coach Hank Austin at 918-413-1663.
The cost is $125 per archer and is due July 12. Campers will get a shirt. Indicate the child’s shirt size while reserving. Guest instructor Brian Jackson, who holds 12 world records and is from Tahlequah, will be helping.