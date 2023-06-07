Cameron baseball player shot while riding with teammates
A bullet was shot at an SUV in which five Cameron baseball players rode on Tuesday evening, with the bullet hitting a boy in the back middle seat.
Cameron Public Schools Superintendent John Long and head baseball coach Clay Glover confirmed the shooting.
