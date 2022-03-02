Cameron baseball, softball open season with wins
- By Tom Firme Sports Editor
-
- Updated
- Comments
A couple of LeFlore County schools started their spring baseball and slow-pitch softball seasons early this week, with Cameron earning victories.
Baseball
Cameron wins two at Talihina
Talihina lost two games at home, including one to Cameron, on its opening day on Tuesday.
Cameron beat Talihina 9-1 in four innings.
The Yellowjackets (2-0) scored two runs in each of the first three innings and added three in the fourth.
For Talihina, Kaden Davis had a hit and a walk.
Cameron’s Mason Francis went 2-for-2 with a walk. Braden Fitzer had a hit and two runs batted in. Wyatt Riggs went 2-for-2. Avery Crase went 2-for-2 with an RBI.
Cameron also beat Webbers Falls 2-1, breaking a 1-all tie with a run in the bottom of the third inning.
Also, Talihina lost 6-5 to Webbers Falls in five innings. After leading 3-0 through three innings, Talihina gave up a six-run fifth.
Tristan Griffith went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Davis went 2-for-2 with a walk.
Arkoma drops first two games
Arkoma lost its season opener 13-5 to Porter at Connors State College in Warner on Monday.
The Mustangs trailed 6-0 through four innings before posting four runs in the top of the fifth and giving up two runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Austin Northern went 2-for-4 with a run batted in. Jaxon Armstrong had a hit and two walks. Jordan Karich walked three times and drove in a run.
On Tuesday, Arkoma (0-2) lost 10-2 at Gore.
Softball
Cameron beats Arkoma
Cameron won its opener 15-2 at home against Arkoma on Tuesday.
Cameron finished with a seven-run fourth inning.
Mattie Beutelschies went 2-for-2 with a home run, a walk and three RBIs.
Elizabeth Dunigan went 3-for-3 with an RBI. Adyson Cornell went 3-for-3 with a home run and five RBIs. Cheyenne McCormack went 2-for-2 with a walk and three RBIs.
Arkoma had two hits and two walks.
