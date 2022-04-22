Cameron's baseball team advances to regionals by sweeping its district at home. Here's a rundown of Friday baseball action. The Yellowjackets join LeFlore, Red Oak and Buffalo Valley as district champions in Classes A-B.
Cameron wins Class B district title 
Cameron (13-13) beat Webbers Falls 13-1 to win its Class B district title at home on Friday after beating the Warriors 10-1 and Bokoshe 23-5 on Thursday. Braden Fitzer had two hits and two RBIs in the finale on Friday. Jason Pinkston and Hayden Melton both walked twice.
Howe beats Heavener 
Howe (11-13) beat Heavener 7-6 on a walk-off 3-run home run by Ky Lynn. 
Panama defeats Pocola 
Panama's Tyson Covey had a home run and four RBIs in the Razorbacks 11-8 win at Pocola. For Pocola (5-16), A.J. Lyons-Jerrell was 3-for-3 with a walk and an RBI. 
Poteau, Red Oak fall at McAlester Shootout
Poteau lost 18-3 to McAlester in the McAlester Shootout Festival. Jagger Dodson and Caden Fox had a hit and an RBI. 
Also at the festival, Red Oak lost 10-0 to Muskogee. Coby Bell threw three strikeouts in four innings.
Spiro tumbles
Spiro lost 11-3 to the host Wildcats in the Salina Invitational. Jordan Johnson was 2-for-2. Connor Reed had a hit and two RBIs. The Bulldogs (18-10) lost to Vinita in eight innings 5-4 as a Hornet scored on a passed ball in the eighth inning. Hunter Sparks was 2-for-3 with a walk. Dakota Perdue and Bryan Hammontree also had two hits.
Mustangs shut down by LumberJax
Arkoma lost both Class A district games at Wright City 10-0. Whitt Oosahwe, Jaxon Armstrong and Klay Brinkley had hits for the Mustangs.

