Carl Albert State College baseball head coach Paul Pulley spoke to the Poteau Kiwanis Club on Thursday to preview the season, which starts this evening with a 3 p.m. game at Panola Community College in Carthage, Texas. Pulley expressed excitement for his pitching staff, while saying the offense should be as productive as last year, albeit in different ways.
"For the first time, I'm really excited to see our pitching staff go compete," he said.
Pulley said the Vikings will have a tough non-conference schedule.
"We're going to play some good teams early on and find out where our weaknesses are," the third-year Vikings leader said, mentioning the Saluqi Invitational in Memphis from Feb. 19-20 in which two of the three teams are top 10 in NJCAA Division I.
After going 16-12 in NJCAA Division II Region 2 play, the Vikings won one of three games in the Region 2 tournament, dropping the final contest 14-13 to National Park College to finish 28-31.
"I feel like this is one of the best junior college conferences in the nation. Five of the teams were nationally ranked," Pulley said. "Not many conferences have that many teams that are ranked."
Sophomore Riley Lowery of Norman, a Louisiana State University-Eunice signee, tops the CASC rotation. Lowery struck out 80 batters in 68.2 innings last year while going 8-2.
"In our last intrasquad, he was at 88-90 [mph] with a really good breaking ball," Pulley said.
Sophomore Justice Hayes, an Arlington, Texas, native and West Texas A&M signee, is the second starter. Hayes threw 75 strikeouts in 73 innings last year.
Matt Holzhammer, who helped Wister reach the Class A baseball state final last spring, will be the No. 3 starting pitcher.
"We've had him up to 93 [mph]. He's got a chance to be really special. He never had a chance to have a real offseason. He went from fall baseball to basketball to spring baseball. He never had time to get in the weight room and improve on getting stronger. This was the first time he had a real offseason, so halfway through our fall season, I shut him down and said, 'You're not going to throw a baseball for the next six, seven weeks,' and we belted up on focusing on lifts and the weight room," Pulley said. "By the time all is said and done, he might be a draftable guy. His fastball could be at 95 [mph] at the end of this season. He's been 89-91 [mph] in our intrasquads. Guys are a lot better in March than they are in January."
Pulley said Holzhammer has a projectable physique that scouts could see.
"He's not scared of anybody," Pulley said. "His changeup is phenomenal."
Another significant returning pitcher is Tyler Hankins, a Roger's State University signee who had 20 strikeouts in 20.2 innings last year. Matt Floyd of Bristow threw 30 strikeouts in 42.1 innings last year.
Other CASC players from Wister include pitcher freshmen Trey Krebbs and Isaac Carroll.
Due to the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic-affected season not counting toward eligibility, the Vikings have several third-year sophomores, including pitchers Clay Cross and Bryson Myers of Poteau. Myers had 24 strikeouts in 26.1 innings for the Vikings last year. The other area player for CASC is freshman outfielder Chance Noah of Red Oak.
Pulley said freshman infielder Jackson Down of Fayetteville, Ark., looks to be the best hitter on the roster.
"He'd been out of it for a year because of injury, and he just showed up a week before school started. He walked on as a left-handed hitter. We gave him BP [batting practice]. He hit a couple of them out. I said, 'Why not give the kid an opportunity,'" Pulley said.
CASC was 12th in NJCAA Division II with 66 home runs last year. Pulley said his team won't be launching as many balls out of the park this year due to key losses like Mac Moody, who moved on to the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith after being named an All-American with a .405 batting average and 17 home runs.
"I think overall, we're a better offense than last year, but we don't have someone who has the potential of being one swing like Mac. I do think one to nine in our lineup we have fewer holes," Pulley said.
Significant returning hitters include Breck Burris, who was the No. 2 hitter with a .329 average, a .463 on-base percentage and 45 runs batted in, and Dylan Debuty, who had a .392 on-base clip and a team-best 52 RBIs.
Pulley said he has enjoyed coaching at CASC, coming here from Seward County Community College in Liberal, Kan., where he was an assistant coach. His wife, Briley Benson, went to Poteau High School. Pulley has formed a friendship with longtime former CASC baseball head coach Mark Pollard, whose son, Kory, is an assistant, along with Jesse Weathers.
"He's been a real resource since I've been here. I've come to develop a lot of respect for him," Pulley said of Mark Pollard, noting that they talk when Pollard stops by the field during his regular walks.
Pulley said substantial work has been done at Mark Pollard field, including a new scoreboard, a new press box, new infield dirt, new material on the outfield warning track and batting cages and a renovated bullpen. He said that since the wrestling program has taken control of Mick Thompson Fieldhouse, where the baseball team used to have workouts, he hopes to build a facility behind the field where the team can work out during cold and inclement weather.
CASC's home opener will be Feb. 5 against Rose State College.
