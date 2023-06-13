Screen shot 2023-06-13 at 4.07.23 PM.png
The Carl Albert State College baseball and softball youth skills camps will be June 26-28 at Mark Pollard Field and Lady Viking Field, respectively.
The baseball camp, which runs from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. each day and is for boys ages 5-13, costs $75 and includes a shirt, as well as drinks and snacks.

