Carl Albert State College's baseball team was swept in a doubleheader by National Park College in Hot Springs, Ark., on Thursday, unable to bridge the narrow gap late in Game 2.
The Vikings (15-31, 8-18 Region 2) lost 15-11 in Game 1.
National Park College took an 8-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. CASC was within 9-3 after Preston Curtis hit a two-run home run -- his 20th of the season -- in the top of the third inning. Reed Carroll hit a solo shot in the fourth inning, his first of three home runs for the day, before a Trey Migi run-scoring single got CASC within 9-5.
Chance Noah of Red Oak and Zach Esquivel scored on an error in a three-run fifth that got CASC within 9-8. Six runs in the bottom of the fifth put the Vikings in a 15-8 hole.
Kent Carlisle went 3-for-4 with an RBI. Carroll was 2-for-3. Curtis walked twice in addition to his home run. Migi had a hit, a walk and two RBIs. Cole Landgraf was a highlight in relief, pitching four innings and allowing one hit while throwing four strikeouts.
Carroll hit two home runs in Game 2, but CASC, which is now 5-21 on the road, lost 6-5.
Carroll's first home run tied it at 2 in the top of the fourth inning. National Park College added three runs in its next two times at bat to put CASC behind 5-2 by the bottom of the fifth. After NPC made it 6-2 in the sixth, CASC started creeping back as Colton Sagely scored on a Zach Burnes two-out single in the seventh, making it 6-3.
Carroll's second home run -- his 11th home run of the year -- got CASC within 6-5 in the eighth inning.
CASC left Sagely on third base in the top of the ninth as a potential tying run.
Carroll went 3-for-3 with a walk and three RBIs. Burnes went 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI. Carlisle had a double and a walk. Noah walked.
CASC now has 52 home runs for the season.
The Vikings return home on Saturday for a doubleheader against National Park College, starting at 1 p.m.
