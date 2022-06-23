CASC baseball, softball camps coming up
- By Tom Firme Sports Editor
-
- Updated
- Comments
Carl Albert State College has baseball and softball camps from Monday to Wednesday, both of which will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day, instructing youth on the fundamentals of each game. Children should be prepared by bringing their equipment.
The CASC baseball camp will be at Mark Pollard Field. The camp is for boys ages 5-14. The cost is $75. Campers will be divided into age groups. Water and snacks will be provided.
Also, there will be a CASC baseball camp in Sallisaw on Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sallisaw Sports Complex. The cost is $40. This will be for boys ages 6-14. There will be a break for snacks. Snacks and drinks will be provided.
To RSVP, contact Paul Pulley at 806-418-0811 or papulley@carlalbert.edu.
The CASC softball camp will be at the CASC field. The cost is $75. This camp is for girls ages 5-14. Campers will receive a T-shirt. Register by emailing aswatson@carlalbert.edu.
Latest News
- Rogers arrives to level up Panama softball
- Wister youth baseball camp
- CASC baseball, softball camps coming up
- Poteau wrestling camp July 13-15
- 46th annual Livingston Buck/Angeline Mitchell White reunion slated Saturday
- ‘Elvis’ and Austin Butler feel the temperature rising
- Early voting will take place Thursday through Saturday
- Primary Election - Tuesday, June 28th
Popular Content
Articles
- Two reported dead following Vian shooting, one having LeFlore County ties
- U.S. 59 near Long Lake Hill Road closed due to accident (UPDATE - ROAD NOW OPEN)
- Welcome to the 2022 Homecoming Celebration
- Driver who lost his life in last Saturday's fatal accident identified
- Talihina male teen loses life in ATV accident
- Wister teen loses life in early Friday morning accident
- Longtime County Court Clerk resigning June 30; Hall will become secretary bailiff for Judge Sullivan
- Just Announced: Taloa Music Festival at Choctaw Casino & Resort – Grant
- First federal Juneteenth holiday slated Monday; court house, banks, post offices will be closed, but Poteau City Hall, libraries will be open
- Summer Solstice Walks slated Tuesday at Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.