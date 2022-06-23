Carl Albert State College has baseball and softball camps from Monday to Wednesday, both of which will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day, instructing youth on the fundamentals of each game. Children should be prepared by bringing their equipment.
The CASC baseball camp will be at Mark Pollard Field. The camp is for boys ages 5-14. The cost is $75. Campers will be divided into age groups. Water and snacks will be provided. 
Also, there will be a CASC baseball camp in Sallisaw on Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sallisaw Sports Complex. The cost is $40. This will be for boys ages 6-14. There will be a break for snacks. Snacks and drinks will be provided.
To RSVP, contact Paul Pulley at 806-418-0811 or papulley@carlalbert.edu.
The CASC softball camp will be at the CASC field. The cost is $75. This camp is for girls ages 5-14. Campers will receive a T-shirt. Register by emailing aswatson@carlalbert.edu.

