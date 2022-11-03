After competing at the NJCAA Division II Region 2 meet this past Saturday, Carl Albert State College's cross-country team is ramping up for the NJCAA Division II National Championship meet, which will be Nov. 12 in Tallahassee, Fla.
CASC's men placed fourth in the Region 2 meet.
"We're very excited for it," said Sydney Bowers, a freshman from Calera and a Colbert High School graduate who led the CASC women at the Region 2 meet, finishing the 5K course fourth in 22:40.
Yeremi Camacho Vazquez of Wister said he hopes to break the 28-minute mark in the men's 8K.
"I'm just trying to get a p.r. and enjoy it because this might be my last race," said the sophomore, who ran at nationals for the University of Arkansas-Rich Mountain last year, finishing 126th in 29:34.
Vazquez, who earned seventh in 28:26.1 at the regional, said that the regional meet was a good step toward nationals because of how challenging the UARM course was.
"I think we all did good," he said of the regional race.
Brady Allen, a freshman from Luther, said it will be a "kind of challenging course," with rolling hills similar to the course at Oklahoma State University.
Allen said the team is doing longer runs in its training this week before tapering next week.
Allen said that after running some of their best times on a muddy course at UARM, "we could surprise ourselves."
Two CASC sophomores ran at nationals last year while wearing the blue and white, Juan Mendieta, a Fort Smith-Northside graduate who placed 200th in 33:08, and on the women's side Cameron Brantley of Bethel (Broken Bow High School graduate), who was 138th in 23:09.