CASC cross-country runs at NJCAA National Championship meet
- By Tom Firme Sports Editor
Carl Albert State College’s cross-country teams competed in the NJCAA Division II National Championship at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Fla.
CASC’s men’s team placed 26th with 754 points, 86 points away from 25th-place Calhoun Community College. Yeremi Camacho Vazquez of Wister led the way with a 91st-place finish in 29:11.4. Juan Mendieta was 192nd in 33:04.3. Brady Billingsley was 196th in 33:30. Caleb Berger of Shady Point was 200th in 34:24.2. Brady Allen was 206th in 35:06. Rylan Cochran was 213rd in 37:24.8. Jonathan Figueroa was 218th in 41:04.4.
