Carl Albert State College's cross-country team signed Levi Jones of Wright City and Brayden Stovall of Battiest on Thursday. They are the first two runners to sign with CASC during this recruiting cycle.
The pair of McCurtain County runners finished five spots apart from each other in the Class 2A race of the state meet on Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe High School. Stovall was 26th in 18:03.06, and Jones was 31st in 18:10.85.
Stovall was the leading Panther at the state meet as it took 18th. Jones was second among LumberJax runners as his team earned sixth.
"I'm excited," Stovall said of transitioning from high-school to college cross-country. Having run since eighth grade, Stovall's p.r. is 17:40, which he achieved at last year's state meet while finishing 16th. He placed 10th at the state meet in 2020 and 58th in 2019.
Jones was a Class 2A state runner-up as a freshman in 2019, finishing in 17:22, his first of three trips to the cross-country state meet. He said his run this year at state was "pretty good."
Jones said the thing he loves most about running is "just pushing myself."
His main goal for college cross-country is to get faster.
Stovall said his favorite thing about running is "being able to be by yourself and enjoy it."
CASC's men's cross-country team placed fourth at the NJCAA Division II Region 2 meet on Saturday. The team will be running at the NJCAA Division II National Championship meet on Nov. 12 in Tallahassee, Fla.