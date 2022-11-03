Carl Albert State College XC signees Stovall, Jones

Carl Albert State College cross-country signees Brayden Stovall (left photo with CASC coach Kristin Snyder) and Levi Jones (right photo with Snyder).

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

Carl Albert State College's cross-country team signed Levi Jones of Wright City and Brayden Stovall of Battiest on Thursday. They are the first two runners to sign with CASC during this recruiting cycle.

The pair of McCurtain County runners finished five spots apart from each other in the Class 2A race of the state meet on Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe High School. Stovall was 26th in 18:03.06, and Jones was 31st in 18:10.85.

