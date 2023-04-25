Carl Albert State College's softball team ended up 2-2 in a series at Southern Arkansas University-Tech after sweeping a doubleheader at Camden, Ark., on Tuesday.
CASC (15-29, 13-9 Region 2) won 4-3 in Game 1 on Tuesday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on poteaudailynews.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 3 Months
|$23.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 12 Months
|$80.00
|for 365 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 1 Month
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 3 Months
|$26.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 12 Months
|$86.00
|for 365 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 3 Months
|$30.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 6 Months
|$55.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 12 Months
|$99.00
|for 365 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on PoteauDailyNews.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$7.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$18.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$32.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$62.00
|for 365 days
Rain showers early becoming a steady light rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 48F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Rain showers early becoming a steady light rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 48F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: April 25, 2023 @ 7:28 pm
Carl Albert State College's softball team ended up 2-2 in a series at Southern Arkansas University-Tech after sweeping a doubleheader at Camden, Ark., on Tuesday.
CASC (15-29, 13-9 Region 2) won 4-3 in Game 1 on Tuesday.
Through four innings, CASC led 3-0. After SAU-Tech tied it in the top of the fifth, Abby Ellis scored the go-ahead run on a Reagan Smith single.
Kattie Bailey homered in the fourth inning. Bailey and Allie Erne pitched two scoreless innings each.
In Game 2, CASC won 6-2, grabbing a 5-0 lead by the third inning.
Delanie Willoughby hit a two-run home run. Ellis went 2-for-2 with an RBI. Mykayla Dodds and Hailey Nguyen both had a hit and an RBI. Bailey allowed three hits and two walks in four innings. Erne allowed one hit in three innings.
On Monday, CASC was swept by SAU-Tech in a twinbill at Camden, Ark.
First, CASC lost 8-2, trailing 6-2 through three innings.
Cheyenne Miller hit a home run. Dodds went 2-for-4. Willoughby hit 2-for-3. Bailey had a hit and an RBI.
Isabel Ray threw four strikeouts in four innings.
CASC came back to tie SAU-Tech with a three-run top of the seventh in Game 2, but lost 8-7. SAU-Tech got a run-scoring single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh.
Nguyen went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Ellis was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Bailey also hit 2-for-3. Ray and Smith both had a hit and an RBI.
CASC will finish the regular season with a doubleheader against Murray State College on Saturday in Tishomingo, starting at 1 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.