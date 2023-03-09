Carl Albert State College's Lexi Miller earned the NJCAA national championship in the 109-pound class, while Thaddeus Long won the 133-pound class national championship to become the school's first national champions in women's wrestling and men's wrestling, respectively, as the national tournament took place at Council Bluffs, Iowa, from March 3-4.
Miller beat Ryasia McDougle of Northwest Kansas Tech 14-7 in the final on Saturday.
"There was a stage and a spotlight. You could hear everyone in the arena. It was an overwhelming moment. Just to hear my parents and my family, it was pretty cool," Miller said.
Miller beat Leila Sidhu of Umpqua Community College by fall in 23 seconds in the semifinals. She won her quarterfinal by sudden victory at the 2:15 mark against Analee Razo of Southwestern College. In the first round, Miller beat Maria Diaz of Morton College.
Miller was a state champion for Wagoner High School in the first two years that Oklahoma had girls state championships, and followed that by becoming part of the first group of NJCAA national champions.
"I was one of the first to do it in high school and one of the first to do it in college. It's something that gets to set the tone for the next generation to come and the next girls to come. I've always been one to fight for things that I might not get to achieve, but to fight for something that I'll get to achieve and the younger generation of girls gets to achieve, it's pretty heartwarming. It definitely was an overwhelming moment," Miller said. "To have good people surrounding me in that moment was pretty nice."
Miller had wrestled McDougle previously this season.
"The girl I wrestled in the final, I had pinned early in the year. It definitely didn't go that was in the final, but I knew my training and I trusted in my training. It wasn't given, but there was never a doubt in my mind that I could win that match," she said.
Miller had complete shoulder reconstruction last February and was granted her medical release before the season started.
"I didn't know if I would be able to wrestle the whole season or if I would have to go out halfway through the season," she said. "I definitely had a lot of adversity towards the beginning of the year, just trying to navigate what it was going to be like wrestling with that kind of injury. Even though it's been fixed, I don't have full range of motion," she said. "We were on a lifting schedule. The coaches helped me a lot regaining my strength, but also regaining confidence. Our trainer helped me a lot."
Miller, who started wrestling when she was 7 years old, said she has always been an advocate for women in the sport.
"I've gone through things that I didn't want other girls to have to go through, so just being able to push for them to not have to take the hard road -- wrestling's hard in general -- but when I was coming up in the sport, it wasn't easy. A lot of people didn't think that I belonged in the sport. A lot of people made that clear, made that known," she said.
Miller noted that women's wrestling is one of the fastest growing sports in the nation.
"Just from my senior year in high school to now, to go to the regional tournament and see how it has grown is insane," she said.
Other All-Americans for CASC's women were national-runner-up Ana Barnoski, third-place finisher Kylie Hulse and sixth-place finishers Sam Markwardt and Tenley Jones.
Hunter Hall, who finishes seventh, was the other All-American for CASC's men.
Long pinned Pratt Community College's Jason Henschel in 3:33 in his final.
"I felt it. You can ask my coaches. I called it before we got in to wrestle him," Long said. "It just felt right."
He pinned Western Wyoming's Cody Phelps in 3:47 in the semifinal, earned a 14-2 major decision against Iowa Western's Paul Ruff in the quarterfinal, pinned Garrett College's E.J. Guy in 45 seconds in the Round of 16 and pinned Southwestern College's Gabe Livingston in 2:28 in the first round.
"This tournament, I just peaked at the right time and left everything out there on the mat. All of the matches went really well. I was convinced," Long said.
Long decided at the beginning of the season that he would win a national title.
"I knew I was going to do it. The further along in the season, that reality, I just knew I was going to do it. My coaches put me in the best position to succeed, and I bought in," he said. Long added that he focused more on what he could control than on his opponents before the matches.
Jake Lords is the CASC wrestling head coach. Blake Andrews and Jared Crain are the assistants. Long credited the coaches for their focus on health and recovery.