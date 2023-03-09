Carl Albert State College's Lexi Miller, Thaddeus Long as national champions

Carl Albert State College's Lexi Miller, left photo, and Thaddeus Long, right photo, as they are introduced as NJCAA national champions.

Carl Albert State College's Lexi Miller earned the NJCAA national championship in the 109-pound class, while Thaddeus Long won the 133-pound class national championship to become the school's first national champions in women's wrestling and men's wrestling, respectively, as the national tournament took place at Council Bluffs, Iowa, from March 3-4.

Miller beat Ryasia McDougle of Northwest Kansas Tech 14-7 in the final on Saturday.

