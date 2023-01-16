Carl Albert State College's men's wrestling team earned fourth in the NJCAA Coaches Dual at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M in Miami on Wednesday and Thursday.
CASC won its first pool competition pairing against Triton College 25-14.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on poteaudailynews.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 3 Months
|$23.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 12 Months
|$80.00
|for 365 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 1 Month
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 3 Months
|$26.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 12 Months
|$86.00
|for 365 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 3 Months
|$30.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 6 Months
|$55.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 12 Months
|$99.00
|for 365 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on PoteauDailyNews.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$7.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$18.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$32.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$62.00
|for 365 days
Carl Albert State College's men's wrestling team earned fourth in the NJCAA Coaches Dual at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M in Miami on Wednesday and Thursday.
CASC won its first pool competition pairing against Triton College 25-14.
Thad Long won an 8-6 decision. R.T. Noel won a 7-3 decision. Kayson Kenney won by fall at the 4:29 mark. Matthan Mason won a 3-3 decision. Hunter Hall won a 6-0 decision. Emmett Bivens won a 10-4 decision.
CASC won the second pool competition pairing 27-20 against Clackamas Community College.
Long and Noel won by forfeit. Cayden Felts won an 8-3 decision. Hall won by fall 34 seconds into his match. Bivens won by fall at the 3:25 mark.
The Vikings won their third pairing 34-12 against Cloud County Community College (Kan.).
Long won a 17-4 major decision. Noel won by fall at the 2:06 mark. Kenney won by fall at the 1:40 mark. Noah Smith won by fall at the 6:57 mark. Matthan Mason won a 13-5 major decision. Josiah Rhodes won an 8-2 decision. Bivens won by technical fall.
Next, CASC beat Otero Junior College 32-21. Long, Noel and Smith won by forfeit. Kenney won a 17-6 major decision. Alex Foster won by fall at the 4:36 mark. Hall won an 11-0 major decision.
CASC won its championship bracket quarterfinal match 34-9 against Southwestern College.
Long a 7-2 decision. Noel won an 11-2 major decision. Kenney won a 15-3 major decision. Smith won a 13-5 major decision. Mason won a 5-2 decision. Foster won by fall at the 5:54 mark. Hall won a 10-1 major decision. Bivens won by forfeit.
CASC lost its semifinal match 25-16 to Iowa Central Community College. Long won by fall at the 5:32 mark. Noah Smith won a 15-4 major decision. Kenney's loss was a narrow 14-12 decision. Hall won a 9-6 decision. Bivens also won a 9-6 decision.
In the third-place match, CASC lost 23-21 against North Idaho College. Long won by forfeit. Noel's loss was a 6-3 decision. Kenney won a 6-2 decision. Smith won a 13-7 decision. Cayden Felts' loss at 184 was 3-1 and a sudden victory for Travis Waldner of NIC. Bivens won by fall 54 seconds into his match.
CASC's men's and women's wrestling teams face the University of Ozarks on Thursday, starting at 7 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.