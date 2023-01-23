CASC's Caden Warren vs. Ouachita Baptist

Caden Warren of Poteau takes an opponent down during an exhibition against Ouachita Baptist on Sunday.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

All Emmett Bivens had to do was hang on in a heavyweight match in which he was being overpowered by Ouachita Baptist University's Johnny Green, and Bivens avoided being pinned in order to preserve a 23-22 CASC win on Sunday at Mick Thompson Fieldhouse.

Bivens spent most of his match against Green on the mat with Green trying to take hold of his arms, but Bivens resisted, sometimes squirming out of bounds to force a reset. He lost an 8-3 decision to Green, granting the Tigers three points when they needed four in the form of a major decision to tie or six via a pin to win.

