All Emmett Bivens had to do was hang on in a heavyweight match in which he was being overpowered by Ouachita Baptist University's Johnny Green, and Bivens avoided being pinned in order to preserve a 23-22 CASC win on Sunday at Mick Thompson Fieldhouse.
Bivens spent most of his match against Green on the mat with Green trying to take hold of his arms, but Bivens resisted, sometimes squirming out of bounds to force a reset. He lost an 8-3 decision to Green, granting the Tigers three points when they needed four in the form of a major decision to tie or six via a pin to win.
The Vikings were ahead 20-9 after Matthan Mason beat Marcel Malu by fall in the third round, pulling off an escape with 1:39 left in the third round and then taking Malu down and pinning him with five seconds left.
Alex Foster lost to Cole Eason at 174. Then, Cayden Felts beat Will Martin at 184 by an 8-5 decision for a 23-15 lead. At 197, Hunter Hall lost 13-5 to Brooks Schrimsher, making it a 23-19 margin.
Caden Betts and Thaddeus Long won by forfeit. R.T. Noel lost by the 3:33 mark after starting with a 6-0 lead. Kayson Kenney won an 8-5 decision after nearly being pinned.
Noah Smith lost an 11-2 decision to Jaylon Otero.
Caden Warren of Poteau won an exhibition for the Vikings.
CASC will compete at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M on the road on Wednesday at 7 p.m., and then will participate in the NEO A&M on Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. CASC's women will be at the Oklahoma City Open on Saturday at 9 a.m.