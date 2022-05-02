Carl Albert State College presented Lexi Watson as its new head softball coach on Monday.
Watson coached her alma mater, Smithville, for two years and Crowder for the past year.
She played two years at Seminole State College before playing two years at the University of Central Oklahoma.
Carl Albert State College went 4-12 this season.
Watson said she will work to recruit players who have yet to sign with a college.
"There's still talent that's out there that's unsigned and uncommitted," she said.
Watson discussed plans for training players throughout the year and described how practices would be conducted.
"Within that, there comes 6 a.m.'s and grade checks," she said of balancing training for softball with school work, adding the access to facilities to maintain training during inclement weather.