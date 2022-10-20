Carl Albert State College's wrestling teams put its talent on display on Wednesday as its Black vs. Blue Intrasquad Dual, with its inaugural female class seeing its first evening of competition.
"We're very excited about this class. The middleweights are tough. Top to bottom, we're tough. I'm excited about everybody -- good depth, good workout partners on both the men's and the women's sides. The inaugural women's team's exciting," CASC wrestling head coach Jake Lords said.
The women's pairing took place in the middle of the dual. First, at 101/109, Lexi Miller defeated Tenley Jones. At 130/136, Samara Markwardt earned a win against Jolie Wilhite. At 143/155, Ana Barnoski took a win by fall against Kylie Hulse.
CASC will open its season on Nov. 1 at the University of Ozarks in Clarksville, Ark. The first men's home meet is on Nov. 10 against Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. Both the men's and women's teams will face Schreiner University on Nov. 11.
"They're very strong, and they've got a lot of freestyle experience. That's helped them. They've been pioneers here in Oklahoma. For them to be pioneers here is nothing new to them. They're great people and great wrestlers," Lords said.
To start the evening, at 125, James Peach earned a major decision win against Caden Betz. At 133, Thaddeus Long won a 10-7 decision against R.J. Jones.
At 141/149, R.T. Noel won by fall against Alec Capehart.
At 149, Cooper Evans won by technical fall with eight seconds left in the third round against Brexton Beach.
At 157, Caden Warren of Poteau defeated Derrick Leatherman.
Also at 157, Jaden Two Lance won by technical fall in the first round against Jake Cash.
"He worked hard over the summer -- got better, got stronger. He's on fire for sure," Lords said.
At 165, Alex Foster won by fall with 29 seconds left in the second round against Matthan Mason.
At 174, Tank Felts took an 8-0 decision against Josiah Rhodes. At 184, Michael Chancellor won 5-2 against Gunnar Spence. Hunter Hall won by fall with 39 seconds left in the second round against Austin Blair.
In the heavyweight division, Emmett Bivens won by fall at the 1:05 mark of the second round against Trey Hudgens. Jewlius Soto won by fall at the 1:59 mark of the first round against Gavin Throe.