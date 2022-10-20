  • By Tom Firme Sports Editor

Carl Albert State College's Ana Barnoski finishes a win during the Black vs. Blue Dual on Wednesday.

Carl Albert State College's wrestling teams put its talent on display on Wednesday as its Black vs. Blue Intrasquad Dual, with its inaugural female class seeing its first evening of competition.

"We're very excited about this class. The middleweights are tough. Top to bottom, we're tough. I'm excited about everybody -- good depth, good workout partners on both the men's and the women's sides. The inaugural women's team's exciting," CASC wrestling head coach Jake Lords said.

Tags

Recommended for you